Vodafone Qatar Signs Mou With Honor

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Honor, bringing exclusive benefits to its customers.
The announcement was made during Honor's flagship Magic 7 Pro launch event, which was recently held at the Museum of Islamic Art.
The partnership will introduce a shop-in-shop concept at select Vodafone Qatar stores, providing a dedicated space exclusively for Honor to showcase its product range. Customers will also benefit from a 2-year exclusive warranty on Honor devices purchased through Vodafone Qatar, both in store and through its website.
Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone Qatar commented,“We are excited to partner with Honor to bring premium services and products to our customers. This collaboration is a testament to Vodafone Qatar's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”
