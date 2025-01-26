Zelensky: US Military Aid To Ukraine Remains Intact Despite Funding Suspension

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the United States has not halted its military support to Ukraine, despite a temporary suspension of funding for global aid programs, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a joint press with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelensky clarified that the 90-day suspension issued by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affects humanitarian aid programs worldwide but does not impact military assistance to Ukraine.

"I am focused on military assistance; it has not been stopped," Zelensky stated, addressing concerns about potential reductions in US support.

The US measure has frozen numerous projects, including funding for schools, maternal health services, and vaccination programs, while military aid continues uninterrupted.

Since February 2022, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided over $30 billion in direct budgetary support to Ukraine, underscoring Washington's commitment to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.