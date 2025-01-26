Zelensky: US Military Aid To Ukraine Remains Intact Despite Funding Suspension
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the
United States has not halted its military support to Ukraine,
despite a temporary suspension of funding for global aid programs,
Speaking at a joint press conference with Moldovan President
Maia Sandu, Zelensky clarified that the 90-day suspension issued by
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affects humanitarian aid programs
worldwide but does not impact military assistance to Ukraine.
"I am focused on military assistance; it has not been stopped,"
Zelensky stated, addressing concerns about potential reductions in
US support.
The US measure has frozen numerous projects, including funding
for schools, maternal health services, and vaccination programs,
while military aid continues uninterrupted.
Since February 2022, the US Agency for International Development
(USAID) has provided over $30 billion in direct budgetary support
to Ukraine, underscoring Washington's commitment to Ukraine amid
the ongoing conflict.
