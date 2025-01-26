Azerbaijan Sees Significant Increase In International Air Cargo Transportation In 2024
1/26/2025 12:17:21 AM
In 2024, Azerbaijan transported 79,211 tons of international
cargo by air, with a total value of $5.552 billion,
Azernews reports, citing the State Customs
Committee.
The volume of transported cargo rose 2.8 times compared to 2023,
while the total value decreased by 20.5%.
Of this total, exports accounted for 64,500 tons of cargo,
marking a 25.6% decline in volume but a 1.8% increase in value,
reaching $346.7 million. On the other hand, imports saw significant
growth, with 14,711 tons transported (a 14.1% increase), valued at
$5.205 billion-3.3 times higher than the previous year.
