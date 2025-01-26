Lulu Unveils 'India Utsav 2025,' Showcases Cuisines, Ethnic Wear

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Group, the region's leading retail chain, is celebrating India's 75th Republic Day with the vibrant 'India Utsav,' showcasing an extensive range of Indian foods, spices, authentic cuisines, and traditional ethnic wear.

The festival showcases and promotes the finest quality Indian food, the rich diversity of India's culture and heritage, while aiming to highlight the excellence in and innovation of Indian products among the local and expatriate communities.

The 10-day-long festival, organised annually by Lulu Group across all its regions for the past two decades, commemorates Indian Republic Day.

This year's festival was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul at Lulu Hypermarket, D-Ring Road. The event saw the presence of esteemed Qatari dignitaries, prominent guests, representatives from Indian community organisations, officials from the Lulu Group, and a large gathering of ethnic and expatriate communities.

The Ambassador in his inaugural address said,“It is an important occasion for India. This is the 75th anniversary of our republic. Our constitution came into force on January 26th, 1950. And in these seven and a half decades, India has grown tremendously.

“One of the things that we always talk about is the strength of Indian democracy, which was on full display in 2024, when we had the largest of our elections on the planet Earth.”

He added,“We are doing very well on the economic side. We are one of the fastest growing large economies of the world. We're doing well in science and technology. We can see that in the achievements that India has had in the field of space, for example, but also in startups, everything.”

As far as India-Qatar relations are concerned, the Ambassador said,“I think we have had a wonderful 2024. We had the visit of our Prime Minister to Qatar in 2024, we had several visits by our National Affairs Minister, and we have taken the agenda of our cooperation.”

The festival offers a variety of food products, including organic items imported from different parts of India. Lulu Group regularly imports over 4,000 items of Indian origin, encompassing popular fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), Lulu private label products, fruits, vegetables, packaged food products, household goods, kitchen essentials, traditional wear, and other garments, making them available throughout the year in all stores across the region.

