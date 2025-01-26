Russian UAV Hits Household In Kharkiv Overnight Sunday
1/26/2025 12:17:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an overnight attack by enemy drones in Kharkiv, one of the hits targeted a private house.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"Tonight, UAVs once again attacked Kharkiv. One of the hits hit a private house in the Osnovyanskyi district of the city. According to tentative reports, the windows, roof and part of the building sustained damage," the Telegram post says.
No casualties have been confirmed, added Terekhov.
According to the mayor, emergency response teams scrambled to the scene to assess the damage and provide the assistance to residents.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones yesterday four times attacked Kharkiv.
