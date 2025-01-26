West Europe Gets Panicky After Donald Trump's Policy Announcements At Davos

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

By Nitya Chakraborty

Just six days have passed since the inauguration of Donald as the second term President of the United States of America and his policy announcements on the first day in office. The impact varies from country to country but nowhere it is more panicky than in the European Union countries, especially Germany and France. The process further intensified on Thursday when Trump elaborated on his policies through his interaction with the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The European dominated WEF members who began their five day annual session on January 20 waited for the video session with the U.S. President on January 23 since the CEOs would be getting opportunities to get direct response from the U.S. President on their clarifications. They got it and amidst murmurs, the mood of the European CEOs was of despair and disenchantment. Europe is already facing its bleak economic period and it seems that the process will be prolonged.

He repeated his call for NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP). Noting that many nations did not meet the 2% GDP target until he challenged them, during his first term, Trump said:“It was only at 2% and most nations didn't pay until I came along. I insisted that they pay, and they did, because the United States was really paying the difference at that time.”

He declared the US will begin“demanding respect from other nations”, singling out Canada and the European Union. He said Canada could“become a state” of the US, as a way of eradicating the US trade deficit with Canada.“We don't need their cars and we don't need their lumber.” On the EU, he said he believes the US has been treated“very, very unfairly” by the bloc.“They don't take our farm products and they don't take our cars. Yet they send cars to us by the millions,” he said.

He urged Saudi Arabia and the oil-producing cartel OPEC to cut oil prices, claiming this would end the war in Ukraine.“They should have done it long ago. They're very responsible, actually, to a certain extent, for what's taking place,” he said. The oil price took a tumble after Trump's speech.

He said the US needs to double its energy production, partly to fuel artificial intelligence. Trump said he will fast-track the approvals for new power plants, which companies can site next to their plants – something not currently possible under regulations. Worryingly, he declared that companies will be able to fuel it with anything they want, and have coal as a backup,“good, clean coal”.

Trump's return to the White House has sparked a wave of soul searching across Europe. His America First doctrine and threat of tariffs on EU goods have left Europe's elite wondering how it can close the growing economic gulf with the US – and find the billions needed for extra military expenditure. The WEF is dominated by the European CEO's. They have good relations with the U.S. companies. Many of them have production facilities in European countries leading to the generation of jobs and hiking GDP growth. Now Trump announced at the Davos meeting that the American companies will be charged for exports to U.S. of their goods produced in facilities in Europe. They have been asked to return to the U.S. and set up facilities in their home country.