(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Main Intelligence Department of Ukraine's Defense skillfully employed drones to destroy Russian armored vehicles, transport, firing positions and manpower in Zaporizhia and in the Pokrovsk axis in Donetsk region.

The HUR reported this on Facebook, uploading the showing the effort.

Fighters from the“Kryla” (“Wings”) unit, which is part of the HUR Active Operations Department, burned three Russian Tiger armored vehicles, two infantry fighting vehicles, also leaving destroyed or damaged three T-72 tanks in the Pokrovsk axis and Zaporizhia region.

"The enemy's firing positions and dugouts, manpower clusters, vehicles and military hardware were also in crosshairs of HUR's FPV virtuosos," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence operatives destroyed Russian critical satellite equipment in the Tyotkino district, Kursk region.

