'UDST Plays Leading Role In Advancing Sustainable Waste Management In Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sustainable waste management solutions are strategies and technologies aimed at reducing, reusing, recycling, and recovering waste materials in ways that minimise environmental impact, including reduction in greenhouse emissions and preservation of natural resources.

Moreover, sustainable waste management involves encouraging circular principles, and promoting social responsibility, especially among the younger generation, where waste is not treated as waste but as a resource to be reused in the production cycle.

Dr. Mohannad Aljarrah, Head of the Chemical Engineering Technology Department at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), who has research interest in novel materials for clean energy and sustainable engineering solutions, told The Peninsula,“The UDST is playing a leading role in advancing sustainable waste management solutions in Qatar. This has been made possible through the dedicated efforts of our researchers and strategic collaborations with our stakeholders.” The university has launched the 'Zero-Waste Campus by 2027' initiative, aiming to achieve the target of no waste is sent to landfills.“This ambitious initiative includes waste reduction strategies, composting programmes, and enhanced recycling systems on the campus. The UDST is currently operating a pilot scale composting plant that is powered entirely by solar power,” he said.

Dr. Mohannad Aljarrah, Head of the Chemical Engineering Technology Department at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST)

“Besides, the UDST is actively working on developing microorganism (EM) solutions derived from local resources in Qatar. These microorganisms are being optimised to thrive in Qatar's specific weather conditions and can be used to reduce methane emissions from waste, further supporting sustainability goals in waste management,” he added.

Dr. Aljarrah highlighted some sustainable waste management solutions. About conventional composting and its advantages and disadvantages, he said,“The conventional composting is a natural process where organic waste, such as food scraps and yard waste, is decomposed by microorganisms under controlled aerobic (oxygen-rich) conditions. The primary advantage of conventional composting is its ability to recycle organic waste into valuable soil amendments that can improve soil health, fertility, and water retention. It also reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills, decreasing methane emissions.

“However, it has some disadvantages, including the need for adequate space, the time required for decomposition (which can take several months), and the potential for odour or contamination if not managed properly. The compost needs to be turned regularly in order for oxygen to reach the inner parts of the heap which is an energy intensive process.”



Speaking about Bokashi fermentation, he said,“It is an anaerobic (without oxygen) composting process that uses effective microorganisms (EM) to ferment organic waste. Unlike conventional composting, Bokashi works quickly - typically within 2-4 weeks - and can process a wide variety of organic materials, including meat, dairy, and cooked foods. The advantage of Bokashi is its speed and its ability to handle a wider range of materials than conventional composting.

“Additionally, it does not require turning the waste and can be done indoors. However, its disadvantages include the need for specific inoculants (the EM culture), the initial cost of purchasing materials, and the fact that the process results in a pre-composted material that still needs to be buried or processed further to complete decomposition.”

About machine learning frameworks for compost maturity prediction and emission monitoring, Dr. Aljarrah, said,“These are advanced tools used to optimise and monitor composting processes.

"The UDST has developed an IoT-based sensor module that can monitor the maturity of Bokashi batches by analysing key parameters such as gas emissions, temperature, and pH levels. By collecting and analysing this data, machine learning algorithms can predict the batch's maturity and ensure the composting process is moving efficiently.

“Besides, these frameworks can track and predict emissions during the composting process, helping to identify potential environmental risks, such as methane release.

"This approach improves efficiency, reduces monitoring costs, and ensures that composting is conducted in an environmentally responsible manner. The AI tools can also be used to design a de-centralised network of small composting facilities taking into consideration city planning, population density and other factors such as big events and gatherings.”