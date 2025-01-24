DOCOMO To Exhibit At MWC Barcelona 2025, World's Largest Connectivity Exhibition

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) DOCOMO to Exhibit at MWC 2025, World's Largest Connectivity Exhibition

TOKYO, Jan 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2025, the world's largest connectivity exhibition, in Barcelona, Spain from March 3 to 6. DOCOMO and its parent NTT Group will showcase technologies and initiatives focused on the core themes of non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and aerospace, open access networks (Open RAN), and entertainment, aiming to promote international standardization and new business focused on next-generation communication technologies.







DOCOMO is developing cutting-edge technologies and businesses under its brand slogan“Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness.”

In the NTN and aerospace field, DOCOMO will highlight its latest initiatives under the NTT Group's“NTT C89”*1 space-business strategy, such as mobile-connectivity services using unmanned vehicles, or high-altitude platform stations (HAPS), that fly in the stratosphere for days or months, using relays to provide mobile connectivity in mountainous and remote areas, including at sea and in the sky.

For Open RAN, DOCOMO will showcase collaborations with global telecom operators, and also Open RAN services that leverage the strengths of various global partners, offered by New windowOREX SAI, INC., a joint venture with NEC.

In the entertainment field, DOCOMO will display New windowMiRZA®*2 XR glasses by New windowNTT QONOQ Devices, Inc., designed for diverse use cases including enterprise solutions, including a touch-and-try demonstration of the New windowNTT XR Real Support solution for remote work enabled by XR glasses. A commercial prototype of AR glasses, which are scheduled to be released from this summer onwards, will also be on display (final specifications may vary).

Additionally, DOCOMO will showcase FEEL TECH®*3, an innovative technology that transforms how sensory information are shared, tailoring to the other person's unique perception. Through a demonstration that conveys the emotions and sensations of characters alongside visuals and sound, visitors will have the opportunity to experience DOCOMO's vision for the future of entertainment.

DOCOMO will also showcase the Virtual EXPO of New windowExpo 2025 primarily developed by New windowNTT QONOQ, INC. aiming for a service launch in April. This virtual site allows visitors to experience the NTT Pavilion using various devices.

DOCOMO's booth at MWC Barcelona 2025 will be located at Stand 4E50 in Hall 4. During the exhibition, Mr. Sadayuki Abeta, Chief Open RAN Strategist at NTT DOCOMO and Chief Technology Officer at OREX SAI, will give a presentation on his company's latest initiatives, case histories and future plans at the MWC Broadcast Stage 2025 in Hall 4 on Tuesday, March 4 from 16:15 to 16:45 (please see New windowMWC Barcelona 2025 website to confirm final content and schedule).

(1) NTT C89 is pending trademark registration.

(2) MiRZA is a registered trademark of NTT QONOQ Devices, Inc Japan.

(3) FEEL TECH is a registered trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC. in Japan.

About MWC Barcelona 2025

When:

March 3 to 6

08:30 to 19:00 (16:00 on last day)

Where:

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64

08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona, Spain

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 89 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies.

Under the slogan“Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness,” DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.

Source: NTT DOCOMOSectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps