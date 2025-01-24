In Toretsk, Enemy Continues To Use Tactics Of Advance, Consolidation In Small Groups - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Toretsk, the Russian forces continue to use the tactic of advancing and consolidating with small groups of infantry.

The spokesman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group Dmytro Zaporozhets said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“The situation is complicated. The peculiarities of the enemy's tactics in this direction [Toretsk] are the advancement and consolidation of small groups without forming a solid front line, which in turn makes the line of combat contact blurred,” said Zaporozhets.

According to the spokesman, the enemy may also be in the rear of the Defense Forces' positions.

“At the same time, just as the enemy can be in the rear of our positions, we can be in the rear of the enemy ,” the spokesman added.

Russians shelleddistrict almost dozen times in one day, 2 wounded

Zaporozhets noted that most cases of enemy movement and advancement were recorded in the central part of Toretsk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops continue to use small group assault tactics in Toretsk, and a large area of the city is under fire from the Defense Forces.