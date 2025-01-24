The Boston Globe Wins 2025 Dupont-Columbia Award For Murder In Boston Podcast And Docuseries In Association With HBO Max And Little Room Films

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Murder in Boston" explores the lasting impact of the 1989 high-profile murder of Carol Stuart and how it led to a racist rush to judgment that tore the city and its historically Black neighborhoods apart. Visit Globe/stuartcase to listen to the duPont-award winning "Murder in Boston" podcast, and read the investigative series.

The Globe's multimedia reporting ignited a movement in Boston, starting with an apology from the mayor of Boston to the men wrongfully accused of the murder, reinforcing the impact of the Globe's groundbreaking work and commitment to truth and accountability.

"We are proud to have The Globe recognized for this outstanding body of work," said Nancy Barnes , Editor of The Boston Globe. "But more importantly, it is an honor to serve our communities with journalism and story-telling that makes a difference and has an impact. This is local journalism at its best."

Additional recognition for the Globe's podcast includes: the Scripps Howard Journalism Awards for "Excellence in Audio Storytelling," "Excellence in Narrative Human-interest Storytelling," and a finalist honor in "Excellence in Multimedia Journalism." The podcast also received an award for best in "Longform Journalism in Audio" from the Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) Award ; honors for "Best Series Podcast" from the Webby Award ; a National Press Club gold win for "Investigative Journalism Podcast" from the New York Festivals Radio Award ; an "Excellence for Coverage of Trauma" from the Dart Center for Journalism & Traum ; and a Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists .

Through a partnership with HBO Max and Little Room Films, the Globe's journalism was acknowledged with a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awar win for "News Documentary" and a National News & Documentary Emmy Awar for "Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary" which was the first-ever National Emmy win for The Boston Globe.

This work is emblematic of the Globe's historic commitment to serve Boston and Greater New England with meaningful reporting and journalism that makes a difference.

Learn more, and sign up here for the latest updates on Globe investigations, including the soon-to-be-released Snitch City , a special Spotlight project investigating how i police have used and abused the confidential informant system.

