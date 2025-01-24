Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Showcased In Madrid
Nazrin Abdul
The tourism potential of Azerbaijan is being showcased at the
'FITUR' tourism exhibition in Madrid, Spain, with participation
from the State Tourism Agency, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, and
eight local partners, Azernews reports.
The State Tourism Agency reported that the presentations at the
exhibition highlight Azerbaijan's tourism potential, featuring
national cuisine, local wines, and direct flight options.
Visitors to the stand can explore the tourism products offered
by Azerbaijan, taste traditional sweets, and sample local
wines.
B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2C (Business-to-Customer)
meetings are also scheduled during the exhibition, which runs until
January 26.
In an era of rapidly evolving global economic relations,
international tourism has emerged as one of the fastest-growing
sectors of foreign economic activity. Azerbaijan, in particular,
has significantly accelerated its development, distinguishing
itself among both leading and emerging nations with its impressive
tourism potential.
This remarkable progress, achieved in a relatively short time,
is rooted in the country's national interests and strategic vision.
The effective implementation of state policies, along with
Azerbaijan's strong social, political, and cultural positioning,
has contributed to the creation of a distinct and compelling image
for the country on the global stage.
