Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Showcased In Madrid

The potential of Azerbaijan is being showcased at the 'FITUR' tourism in Madrid, Spain, with participation from the State Tourism Agency, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, and eight local partners, Azernews reports.

The State Tourism Agency reported that the presentations at the exhibition highlight Azerbaijan's tourism potential, featuring national cuisine, local wines, and direct flight options.

Visitors to the stand can explore the tourism products offered by Azerbaijan, taste traditional sweets, and sample local wines.

B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2C (Business-to-Customer) meetings are also scheduled during the exhibition, which runs until January 26.

In an era of rapidly evolving global economic relations, international tourism has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors of foreign economic activity. Azerbaijan, in particular, has significantly accelerated its development, distinguishing itself among both leading and emerging nations with its impressive tourism potential.

This remarkable progress, achieved in a relatively short time, is rooted in the country's national interests and strategic vision. The effective implementation of state policies, along with Azerbaijan's strong social, political, and cultural positioning, has contributed to the creation of a distinct and compelling image for the country on the global stage.