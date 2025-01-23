Lilly Confirms Date And Conference Call For Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results And 2025 Financial Guidance Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY ) will announce its fourth-quarter 2024 results and 2025 financial guidance on Feb. 6, 2025. Lilly will also conduct a call that day with the community and to further detail the company's financial performance and guidance.

The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a that will be posted on Lilly's website at . A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

