Nutrire: A New Brand Offering Personalized, Clinically Proven Scalp And Strand Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nutrire follows a three-part nourishing system based on fundamental skincare principles:

Treat with clinically proven scalp serums that improve overall scalp day and night.

Cleanse with shampoos based on scalp type (dry, normal, or oily).

Condition with conditioners based on hair type (fine, medium, thick, or damaged).

This distinctive approach offers a holistic, transformative, and indulgent hair care routine that is thoughtfully tailored to each individual's specific needs.

"This launch marks a bold departure from traditional hair care norms. Where the category often focuses solely on the strand or bundles shampoo and conditioner together to address a single concern, Nutrire rewrites the script by delivering the most potent nutritional formulas for both the hair and scalp. We refuse to let consumers compromise – pairing clinical performance with the elegance of tailored, luxurious care. Nutrire is about empowering people to achieve their healthiest, most vibrant hair, supported by a transformative approach that truly elevates scalp and strand health." said Kristen Chase, General Manager at Nutrire.

Nutrire originates from the rich heritage of Tricoci Salon and Spa, a nearly 50-year-old beauty icon rooted in the greater Chicago area. Strategically developed within its forward-thinking CPG incubation hub, Nutrire fuses luxury and efficacy to set a new standard for beauty, driven by professional expertise and clinically proven technology.

Developed in collaboration with expert estheticians, trichologists, and hairstylists, the brand has redefined scalp and strand care from the inside out, infusing decades of expertise into every formula. At the core of Nutrire's formulas is the proprietary Complex8TM technology, a blend of science-backed and naturally derived ingredients that block DHT -the hormone responsible for weakening hair and leading to shedding-allowing hair follicles and strands to remain open to receiving nutrition for healthier, stronger hair. Each formula was carefully developed to target specific concerns using skincare powerhouses such as niacinamide and lactic acid, potent naturals like red clover and mango butter, and clinical actives such as Peachcalm and Nutrinvent BalanceTM to deliver a luxurious haircare experience that truly transforms hair.

"This is how everyone should be caring for their scalp and strands. I fell in love with the concept of the line when I first learned about it, and the second I tried the scalp serums, shampoos and conditioners, I was sold. In my experienced, professional, product loving, hair-health obsessed opinion, Nutrire is what has been missing from hair care," said Clariss Rubenstein, Celebrity Hairstylist Ambassador at Nutrire.

Nutrire products range from $36 - $68 and are available on Nutrire .

About Nutrire:

Nutrire is transforming hair care with clinically proven scalp and strand solutions that nourish to flourish, delivering hair that thrives. Developed in collaboration with estheticians, trichologists, and hairstylists, Nutrire integrates advanced ingredient technology with a skin-forward, scalp-first philosophy. By infusing skincare principles into haircare, our innovative formulas combine proven science with indulgent, sensorial care-ensuring no compromise between luxury and results. Designed to deeply nourish and revitalize, Nutrire redefines beauty from the roots, setting a new standard in scalp and strand health.

About Tricoci:

Founded in 1977, Tricoci is a multi-location luxury salon and spa specializing in expert hair, skin, nail, and body care. With a legacy of artistry and innovation, Tricoci redefines beauty and wellness through advanced techniques and personalized service. More than a destination, Tricoci creates transformative experiences that inspire confidence-where authenticity, expertise, and self-care seamlessly coexist. Learn more at Tricoci .

MEDIA

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Nutrire