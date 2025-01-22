Avantia Law Launches Ava-The First AI Agent Platform Developed By A Law Firm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ava defines the future of services, combines AI innovation with Big Law expertise to set a new benchmark for efficiency & compliance in asset management

- James Sutton, Founder and CEO of Avantia LawLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avantia Law , a leading global law firm transforming legal services through AI and technology, has announced the launch of Ava, the first AI agent built in-house by a law firm. Purpose-built to transform legal services, Ava streamlines legal work, takes care of routine legal processes, manages lawyer workflow, and delivers faster, more efficient outcomes for clients.Developed by Avantia's technology team of AI experts-who previously built Bloomberg's natural language processing platforms and the AI platform that underpins BlackRock's private markets technology-Ava combines advanced AI capabilities with oversight from senior lawyers to redefine how legal services are delivered.With 66% of legal leaders planning to accelerate investments in legal technology and 81% of legal professionals believing that AI can be applied to legal work, the launch of Ava addresses a critical need for scalable, AI-powered solutions that reduce workloads while ensuring compliance.Ava integrates with MS Office providing Avantia's lawyers with a seamless user experience. It streamlines legal operations by automating workflows, addressing administrative tasks, and predicting next steps. Leveraging insights from nearly one million legal documents, Ava accelerates contract reviews, compliance checks, and document drafting with precision."Ava represents a turning point for the legal industry,” said James Sutton, Founder and CEO of Avantia Law.“Unlike traditional law firms using SaaS solutions, we're building bespoke software that is specific to our customer's needs. As the first AI-native legal agents developed by a regulated law firm, Ava combines innovation with trust and accountability. We are not just building AI tools-we're creating the future of legal services. Our AI-enabled lawyers can work smarter, faster, and with greater impact."For Avantia's internal legal team, Ava reduces time spent on administrative tasks-such as drafting email replies and follow-ups - streamlining one of the most time-consuming workflows for lawyers. Ava also assists with contract review and drafting, leveraging the firm's data and historically agreed positions to allow Avantia's lawyers to negotiate from a position of strength, respond more effectively, and drive better outcomes.For Avantia's clients, this means accelerating contract lifecycle management and compliance workflows. Avantia speeds up access to data rooms for deal teams by significantly accelerating the NDA process. Smarter, technology-driven transaction compliance results in earlier insights and smoother deal flows.Unlike legal technology SaaS solutions or traditional AI tools, Ava is purpose-built to meet strict legal and compliance standards. Every output is reviewed and validated by senior lawyers, blending AI-driven efficiency with expert legal judgment. This hybrid approach addresses one of the biggest concerns about AI- quality and reliability -while delivering scalable, cost-effective solutions.About Avantia LawFounded in 2019, Avantia Law is a leading global law firm transforming legal services through AI & technology. Specializing in contracts, compliance, and LP transfers for asset managers, Avantia Law combines lawyer-led expertise with proprietary AI to streamline administrative-heavy workflows.With over 100 clients across the US, EMEA, and APAC, including many of the world's largest asset managers, Avantia's managed service solution reduces the burden on in-house legal and compliance teams, covering both high-volume and transactional workstreams. By leveraging AI technology, Avantia's lawyers can access and analyze more data than traditional law firms, allowing them to make better decisions for their clients.Learn more at .

