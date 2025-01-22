Pyrotechnics Neutralize Remnants Of Russian“Smerch” In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, pyrotechnics discovered and destroyed the remains of the Russian Smerch multiple rocket launcher system.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Situations Service reported this on .

The sappers were informed about the dangerous discovery by local residents.

The State Emergency Service noted that even individual parts of explosive objects can be deadly, and one should not approach or touch them.

The find should be immediately reported to the Rescue Service by calling 101.

As Ukrinform previously reported, police explosives experts neutralized an enemy UAV that fell in Sumy.

Photo credit: wikipedia