HPL Games: Pioneering The Future Of Mobile Gaming With Blockchain Integration

(MENAFN- Chainwire) San Francisco, United States, December 27th, 2024, Chainwire

HPL Games , an innovative start-up at the forefront of gaming and blockchain technology, is working to reshape the future of mobile gaming. By bridging the gap between traditional gaming and Web3 innovation, HPL Games seeks to deliver immersive mobile experiences with the power of blockchain-backed in-game currencies.

HPL Games is targeting the launch of its first mobile game by the end of 2025 and is inviting early supporters to participate in its journey through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for its in-game token, HPL. The presale event is currently live, aiming to raise $100,000 to kickstart development on the game and establish the token ecosystem.

The Benefits of HPL's Tokenized Gaming Model

Unlike traditional“pay-to-play” models, HPL Games introduces blockchain-powered in-game currency with a unique twist. The HPL token will serve as the in-game currency, enabling players to purchase in-game items that enhance their gaming experience. This tokenized approach offers transparency, security, and a player-first ecosystem. Unlike traditional gaming where purchases often become sunk costs, HPL tokens can be cashed out anytime on crypto-decentralized exchanges, giving players true flexibility and value.

The HPL token incorporates a 10% transaction tax, allocated to support the company's operations, fund in-game rewards, and provide reflections to token holders. Players can acquire HPL tokens through achievements such as maintaining play-streaks, winning tournaments, and participating in special in-game events. These rewards are designed to enhance player engagement, offering a more immersive and gratifying gaming experience.

HPL Games Presale: Supporting the Future of Tokenized Gaming

The HPL Games presale is now live, with a goal of raising $100,000 to fund the liquidity pool and initiate game development. Early supporters have a unique opportunity to secure HPL tokens before the public launch, playing a key role in the growth of this innovative gaming project. The allocation of funds raised is planned as follows:



$70,000 : Establishing the liquidity pool $30,000 : Kickstarting development of the first mobile game

Private Sale Underway

In addition to the presale, HPL Games is hosting a private sale to raise $50,000. This funding supports smart contract development, ICO creation, and early marketing efforts. Those interested in the private sale can join the conversation and learn more by joining the HPL Games Telegram Community.

Trusted Development Partnership

HPL Games has partnered with Cubix.co for the development of their smart contract, ensuring robust and secure blockchain infrastructure. According to the team, the company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Cubix.co's recognized expertise in game development to bring its vision to life and deliver an innovative mobile gaming experience for players globally.

Getting Involved

Investors and enthusiasts interested in supporting HPL Games can participate in the presale by visiting the official website at Telegram Community offers a chance to stay informed and explore early engagement opportunities.

About HPL Games

Founded in August 2024, HPL Games is a start-up video game company aiming to redefine mobile gaming with blockchain technology. With a mission to merge the best of traditional gaming with the innovation of Web3, HPL Games focuses on fun-first gameplay powered by secure, blockchain-based in-game currencies. Their goal is to build a multi-platform ecosystem where all titles are integrated through the HPL token.