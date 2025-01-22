India 7Th Largest Exporter Of Coffee With Shipments Valuing USD 1.29 Bn In FY 2023-24

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 22 (KNN) India has emerged as the seventh-largest coffee producer globally, with exports nearly doubling to USD 1.29 billion in FY 2023-24 from USD 719.42 million in 2020-21, according to a statement released by the Commerce and on Monday.

The country's strong export performance continues in 2025, with over 9,300 tonnes of coffee shipped in the first half of January, primarily to markets including Italy, Belgium, and Russia.

The nation's coffee production, dominated by Arabica and Robusta varieties comprising roughly three-quarters of total output, is primarily exported as unroasted beans. However, the export boom is increasingly driven by growing demand for value-added products such as roasted and instant coffee.

Simultaneously, domestic consumption has shown steady growth, rising from 84,000 tonnes in 2012 to 91,000 tonnes in 2023, fueled by rising disposable incomes, cafe culture, and increasing coffee preference over tea in both urban and rural areas.

India's coffee cultivation is concentrated in the biodiversity-rich Western and Eastern Ghats, with Karnataka leading production at 248,020 MT in 2022-23, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

These regions feature shaded plantations that not only support coffee production but also play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of these biodiversity hotspots.

The Coffee Board of India has implemented several strategic initiatives to boost production and meet growing demand, including the Integrated Coffee Development Project (ICDP).

This comprehensive program focuses on improving yields, expanding cultivation to non-traditional regions, and ensuring sustainable farming practices.

These developments, coupled with export incentives and logistical support, have strengthened India's position in the global coffee market.

The combination of historical legacy, modern initiatives, and strategic support continues to drive the growth of India's coffee industry, supporting both domestic production and international competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)

