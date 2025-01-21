Dubai real estate attracts Western European investors, global high net worth individuals

(MENAFN) A report by global consultancy iSpace has highlighted Dubai’s growing reputation as a "magnet" for global wealth, particularly among Western European investors. The report revealed that buyers from Western European countries accounted for five of the top ten nationalities investing in Dubai real estate during the second half of 2024. Moreover, these buyers occupied five of the top six positions in the rankings, with four of these countries ranking among the top ten globally in terms of GDP.



The report analyzed the performance of Dubai’s real estate and pointed to its sustained appeal to European buyers even after the "Covid-19" pandemic. Factors such as Dubai’s exceptional lifestyle, world-class infrastructure, high levels of security, and attractive returns on capital investment continue to draw European investors.



British and Indian investors were the leading contributors to Dubai’s real estate market during the second half of 2024, securing the first and second positions, respectively, on the list of the largest investor nationalities. Western investors continued to dominate the landscape, representing six out of the top ten nationalities investing in Dubai real estate.



The report also provided a detailed breakdown of the top ten nationalities investing in Dubai real estate during this period. The British led the rankings, followed by Indians in second place, while the Dutch, French, and Irish secured the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. Germany ranked sixth, with Lebanon, Turkey, Australia, and South Africa rounding out the top ten.

