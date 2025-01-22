Death Toll From Turkish Ski Resort Fire Rises To 76

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that the death toll from a fire that broke out in a ski resort in Bolu has risen to 76 people.

The minister said in a statement to reporters on Tuesday that the cause of the fire remain unknown at this time.

He also confirmed the completion of the search and survey work at the scene of the accident, without mentioning the number of injured.

In the same context, Anadolu Agency reported that nine people were arrested in connection to the circumstances of the fire.

