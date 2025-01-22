ASEAN Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a press statement today, ASEAN stated that it commends the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States for their collaborative efforts in facilitating the mediation of this much awaited agreement.

The joint mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the US succeeded in reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect on Sunday, Jan. 19, ending the bloody war waged by the Israeli on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

