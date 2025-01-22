Military Sports Association Concludes Armed Forces Indoor Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Amiri Land Forces team claimed first place of the Indoor Volleyball Championship.

The General Command Backup Force team secured second place, while the Qatar Amiri Air Force team took third.

The Military Sports Association marked the conclusion of the Armed Forces Indoor Volleyball Championship, in the presence of HE Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Logistics Staff Major General (Pilot) Ghanem Abdulhadi Al Shahwani.

Five teams from various forces and military units of the Qatar Armed Forces participated in the championship.

