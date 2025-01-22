Amir Honours Outstanding Al Zaeem Air Academy Graduates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the 12th batch of cadets of Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Air Academy at the academy's headquarters in Al Udeid Air Base on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2025.

The ceremony was attended by several Their Excellencies Sheikhs, and Ministers.

The ceremony was also attended by Commander of the Air Force of the Republic of Egypt HE Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Foaad Abd El- Gawad, of Defense of the Republic of Somalia HE Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Commander of the Air Force of Canada HE Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny, and senior security and military leaders from a number of friendly countries.

Their Excellencies, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, senior officers from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security Service, and Lekhwiya, along with senior security leaders and other distinguished guests, were also in attendance.

The national anthem was played at the beginning of the ceremony. The commander of the graduates' queue then stepped forward requesting HH the Amir to inspect the queue of the 119 graduates from the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Tunisia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the Republic of Rwanda.

Following the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, the march of the graduates' queue, and the military parade, HH the Amir honoured the outstanding graduates.

Next, the flag was handed over from the 12th batch to the 13th batch, the appointment order was read aloud, and the graduates' queue exited.

The air show kicked off with Qatar Amiri Air Force aircraft, including F-15s, Rafales, Typhoons, alongside Al Zaeem Air Academy's H-125 and Super Mushshak aircraft.

Transport aircraft, including C-17 and C-130, also participated, along with helicopters, featuring Apache, NH90, and Agusta models.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, officers of the 12th batch took the oath and recited the Academy's anthem.