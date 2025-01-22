Unstable Weather At Noon, Scattered Rain Expected Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan is forecast to experience relatively cold weather in most areas on Wednesday, while moderate conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with the Kingdom expected to be affected by a weak state of atmospheric instability starting at noon. The cloud cover will gradually increase, accompanied by light scattered rain in various regions. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, occasionally active, turning westerly at night.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has warned of the risk of vehicle skidding on wet roads in areas experiencing rainfall, as well as reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in desert regions during the day.Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Thursday, with relatively cold and partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy weather prevailing. Intermittent rain showers are anticipated, particularly in northern and central regions, as well as in limited parts of the southwestern areas. Winds will be moderate westerly, occasionally active.Friday's weather will remain relatively cold and partly cloudy to cloudy in most areas. There is a slight chance of light, scattered rain in the western parts of the northern and central regions during the morning hours. Winds are expected to shift from moderate northwesterly to moderate northeasterly by noon.A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Saturday. The weather will be relatively cold in most areas and moderately warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered low-altitude clouds are anticipated, with moderate southeasterly winds prevailing.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast as follows: East Amman: 16 C / 6 C, West Amman: 14 C / 5 C, Northern Highlands: 12 C / 4 C, Sharah Mountains: 15 C / 3 C, Desert Areas: 17 C / 5 C, Plains: 16 C / 6 C, Northern Jordan Valley: 22 C / 10 C, Southern Jordan Valley: 24 C / 12 C, Dead Sea: 23 C / 10 C, Aqaba: 24 C / 11 C.