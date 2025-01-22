20th international water industry exhibition to kick off in Iran

(MENAFN) The spokesperson for Iran's water industry announced that the 20th International Water Industry and Wastewater Facilities Exhibition, featuring 150 Iranian companies and five international participants, aims to highlight smart technologies, showcase advancements in water innovation, and promote collaboration for environmental sustainability.



Isa Bozorgzadeh, a spokesperson for the Iranian Water Resources Management Company, described the event as the largest water industry gathering in the country, offering a platform for interaction between government and private sector players while showcasing national expertise in water management.



Bozorgzadeh emphasized that the exhibition fosters direct communication among officials, consultants, contractors, and suppliers, helping expand professional networks and recognize key contributors in the field. The focus will be on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and green tools to improve Iran's water management resilience and sustainability.



The exhibition will include 150 domestic companies and five international participants from India, Italy, Austria, Germany, and China. It offers an opportunity to present cutting-edge products, align industry progress with market needs, and plan future initiatives.



Bozorgzadeh also noted Iran's historical contributions to water management, such as the invention of qanats and the construction of ancient dams over the last 2,000 years. He emphasized the need to incorporate modern, eco-friendly technologies for effective water resource management.



The exhibition, with the theme "A Sustainable Iran with Collaborative and Technological Water Management," will be held from January 23 to 26 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

MENAFN22012025000045015839ID1109116101