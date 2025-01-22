GCC Secretary-General, ICRC President Discuss Joint Humanitarian And Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi discussed with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, aspects of joint cooperation in relief and humanitarian fields worldwide, primarily in the Gaza Strip, including its humanitarian conditions and infrastructure needs.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of Davos 2025, also addressed cooperation in training programs and capacity building for relief workers in the GCC countries.

Additionally, the two sides discussed the exchange of expertise and best practices in crisis management, and enhancing coordination and joint efforts to achieve the goals of humanitarian diplomacy.

During the meeting, Albudaiwi was briefed on the latest developments in regional and international issues, and the humanitarian efforts made in this regard.

