Elegancia Facilities Management Is Accredited As A Training Member Of Bicsc

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Elegancia Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C and a leader in innovative facilities management solutions, has announced its accreditation as a Training Member of The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc).

BICSc, the largest independent, professional, and educational body within the cleaning industry, sets global benchmarks for training and education in the sector. Elegancia's new status as an Accredited Training Member affirms its dedication to delivering an excellent service and fostering a skilled workforce.

Commenting on this milestone, Abd Almunem Al Sakka, Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Facilities Management, stated,“Achieving BICSc Accredited Training Member status highlights our focus on professional development and operational excellence. This accreditation reflects our investment in ensuring our teams are trained to the highest international standards, which directly benefits our clients and supports our vision for sustainable and efficient facilities management.”

With this accreditation, Elegancia Facilities Management solidifies its position as an industry leader, delivering cutting-edge solutions while upholding the values of quality, professionalism, and innovation.

Elegancia Facilities Management is one of the Services cluster companies under Estithmar Holding. The Company employes more than 6000 workers and manage around 4 million square meters of facilities. In 2024, Elegancia FM's operations expanded to cover KSA, Iraq and Jordan.

