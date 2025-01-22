Michael Jordan Returns To Costa Rica: Former NBA Star Visits The Country For Second Time In January

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Nine days after his departure from Costa Rica, on January 12, Michael Jordan returned to Costa Rica. The Immigration and Foreign Affairs Office confirmed to this that the former star entered the country on Tuesday the 21st. The first time Jordan arrived in the country was on his private plane and his yacht, the“Catch23”, at the end of December.

Michael Jordan was in Costa Rica for the first time from the 6th to the 12th of this month, where he came to participate in a fishing in Quepos. This is the Pelagic Rockstar Offshore fishing tournament and is considered the most important of its kind in Central America. This year's tournament had 58 teams and awarded a prize pool of $1 million.

During the first day of competition, the former Chicago Bulls basketball player caught seven fish, as detailed on the official page of the competition. The businessman managed to catch two blue marlin and five sailfish. All the species caught are returned to the sea.

Jordan became the great attraction of this competition, which brought hundreds of foreign lovers of this sport to Costa Rica. All of them paid between $45,000 and $66,000 to register.

One of the days when he went out to sea, some musicians played the iconic song with which the Chicago Bulls introduced their starting team before the games. Jordan greeted and was surprised by the detail.

“He feels very comfortable here, he feels that people respect him a lot and that there is good security in the tourist areas of the country,” Jeff Duchesneau, manager of Marina Pez Vela, assured.

“He has many hobbies (Jordan), one of them being sport fishing . He has invested a lot of time and practice. This is his first tournament in Costa Rica,” he added. The manager of the Marina highlighted the importance of sport fishing in the country. For this tournament, which was held for the ninth year, 115 boats with 1,000 people participated.-

