DAISO ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF FIRST FLORIDA STORE IN TAMPA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the globally renowned retail chain offering affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first store in Florida. The new store will open on February 1st, at Northdale Promenade, located at 15702 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. This marks an exciting milestone as Daiso expands its footprint into Florida for the first time.

"We are beyond excited to open our first Florida location in Tampa," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "Tampa is a fantastic community, and we've seen growing demand for our distinctive and value-driven offerings. We look forward to offering local customers a wide variety of items at unbeatable prices."

The Tampa store spans 12,026 square feet and features an extensive selection of products across multiple categories, including Japanese-inspired home decor, kitchenware, beauty products, stationery, and snacks. Known for its fun, treasure-hunt shopping experience, Daiso delivers unique products at affordable prices, making it a favorite for savvy shoppers.

"We're excited to bring the Daiso experience to Florida," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We've received strong interest from customers in this region, and we're eager to introduce more customers to our special and budget-friendly items. This opening is part of our broader expansion, with more locations planned across the U.S. in 2025. We invite everyone to come and Discover Daiso."

To celebrate the grand opening, Daiso will offer special promotions. On February 1st and 2nd, the first 100 customers who make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a special Daiso goodie bag as a thank-you for their support and a warm welcome to the Daiso family.

The Tampa store will be located at:

Northdale Promenade, 15702 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit the new location and explore the wide range of products.

About Daiso: Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of affordable, high-quality products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has since expanded into multiple states. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED