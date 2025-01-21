(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Casino Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 43.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Delaware Park, MGM Resorts, City of Dreams Manila, SJM Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Galaxy Entertainment, Boyd Gaming, 888 Holdings, Betfair Online Casino Games, Las Vegas Sands, Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro-gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse-Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc.

The Casino gaming market is experiencing significant trends, with Electronic Gaming taking the forefront. Licensed Casinos offer various Electronic Games like EGMs, Slot machines, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Bingo games are also popular, especially among non-junket players. Sports betting sites are thriving, attracting both domestic tourists and international tourists. House edge is a crucial factor in Casino gambling, ensuring revenue for Gaming venues, Entertainment centers, and Integrated resorts. Responsible gambling and problem gambling are essential concerns. Online gambling platforms are growing, offering Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment options. Traditional Casinos continue to compete with these platforms, offering Live shows, Concerts, Fine dining, and other attractions. Gaming technology advances with Mobile phones and Blockchain technology, including Cryptocurrency transactions. Demographics play a role, with older generations preferring offline Casinos, while younger generations lean towards online platforms. Sports betting remains a significant revenue source, with PAGCOR reporting impressive Gross gaming revenues.

In today's digital age, social media marketing has become a crucial tool for casino operators to attract and engage customers. With the widespread use of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube have gained immense popularity among consumers. These platforms enable consumers to spend an average of 1-3.5 hours daily. Vendors have recognized the potential of these channels and employ innovative strategies to promote gambling activities and casinos, thereby expanding their customer base.

The Casino gaming market encompasses various segments, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) in Licensed Casinos, Bingo games, and Sports betting sites. Challenges for this industry include managing non-junket and junket operations, adhering to regulations set by bodies like PAGCOR, and ensuring responsible and problem gambling. Gross gaming revenues primarily come from casino gambling, with popular games like Slot machines, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. House edge is a crucial factor in generating income. Offline gaming venues, such as Casinos, Entertainment centers, and Integrated resorts, attract domestic tourists and serve as travel destinations. Online gambling platforms, including Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment, are increasingly popular. Demographics, live shows, concerts, fine dining, hotels, restaurants, entertainment, and gaming technology are essential components of the industry. Mobile phones and blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency, are transforming online sports betting. Regardless of the platform, ensuring responsible gambling practices remains a priority. Casino gaming companies prioritize the security of their customers' financial information when accepting payments via credit or debit cards. Compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is essential to secure cardholder data and reduce financial fraud. Non-compliance can result in significant losses for both the lottery companies and their customers. While some companies may opt for external digital security services, others may not have the budget for such expenses. Regardless, ensuring PCI DSS compliance is crucial to safeguard customers' financial information and maintain trust in the gaming industry.

1.1 Land-based casino gaming 1.2 Online casino gaming



2.1 Slot machines

2.2 Lottery ticket machines

2.3 Electronic roulette

2.4 Multiplayer game stations 2.5 Gaming servers



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Land-based casino gaming- The land-based casino gaming market has long been a significant contributor to the global casino industry, providing entertainment through classic games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, and craps. Land-based casinos are popular tourist destinations, attracting visitors from around the world with their unique atmospheres, featuring neon lights, the sound of slot machines, and opportunities for social interaction. However, the rise of online gaming has posed a challenge to the land-based casino segment. Despite this competition, land-based casinos have responded by enhancing their offerings with new attractions, luxurious amenities, and expansions. As a result, the land-based casino gaming market is projected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period.

The Casino gaming market encompasses various forms of gambling, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) and table games like Slot machines, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Licensed Casinos offer both online and offline gaming experiences, attracting domestic tourists and international visitors alike. Bingo games and Sports betting sites are also significant parts of the market. The market is regulated by authorities like PAGCOR and operates under two categories: Non-junket and Junket. Gross gaming revenues are a key indicator of market size and growth. Casinos are not just gaming venues but also entertainment centers and integrated resorts. Responsible gambling is a priority, with efforts made to prevent problem gambling and promote awareness. The market continues to evolve, with the integration of technology and the increasing popularity of online gaming.

The Casino gaming market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) such as slot machines and electronic table games, as well as traditional table games like Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Licensed Casinos offer these games in physical locations, while Sports betting sites provide an online platform for wagering on various sports. Bingo games are another popular form of casino entertainment. Casinos are not just gaming venues, but also Entertainment centers and Integrated resorts, attracting Domestic tourists and serving as Travel destinations. Gross gaming revenues from Casino gambling continue to grow, driven by the increasing popularity of gambling, both Online and Offline. Responsible gambling and addressing Problem gambling are key concerns for the industry. Demographics play a significant role in shaping the market, with Mobile phones and Blockchain technology, including Cryptocurrency, influencing the way people gamble. Gaming technology continues to evolve, with innovations in Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment systems. Live shows, Concerts, Fine dining, and other forms of entertainment are often integrated into Casinos to enhance the overall experience for visitors. The market also includes Sports betting sites and Online gambling platforms, which cater to tourists and offer additional revenue streams for hotels, restaurants, and other related businesses.

