Delhi Wakes Up To 'Poor' Air Quality, IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Delhi woke up to poor air quality on Tuesday, with the Air Quality (AQI) recorded at 319 at 6 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city remains engulfed in a toxic haze, worsened by shifting regulations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), leaving residents confused as authorities alternate between withdrawal, imposition, and reimposition of Stages I, II, III, and IV.

As of 6 a.m. today, the AQI levels reported by CPCB in various parts of the city were: Okhla Phase 2 (320), Alipur (300), Rohini (332), ITO (318), Ashok Vihar (322), Shadipur (257), Mundka (343), Wazirpur (338), Jahangirpuri (318), Narela (305), R.K. Puram (314), Pusa DPCC (316).

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 345, while DTU had the lowest at 233.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cloudy skies over Delhi on January 22 and 23, with a 2 degrees Celcius rise in minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours. A thin layer of fog was also observed in parts of Delhi-NCR, adding to the challenges posed by the ongoing cold wave.

Earlier on Friday the Centre's air quality panel revoked restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and neighbouring areas as air quality improved in the city.

The move comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management rolled back GRAP 4 following a dip in air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM said in a statement that its sub-committee on GRAP conducted its meeting on Friday and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts.

“As per the Air Quality & Weather forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, there is a likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to remain in the lower end of 'Very Poor' category in the coming days owing to favourable meteorological conditions and strong wind speeds,” the CAQM said in the statement.

Authorities urge citizens to limit outdoor activities and adopt pollution control measures wherever possible.