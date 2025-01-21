Unproductive Land Remains Stable In Switzerland
Date
1/21/2025 12:05:44 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
The amount of unproductive land in Switzerland has hardly changed in recent decades. Nationwide, it shrank by around 2% between 1985 and 2018, according to figures published by the federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday.
This content was published on
January 20, 2025 - 11:49
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Unproduktive Flächen sind in der Schweiz stabil geblieben
Original
Read more: Unproduktive Flächen sind in der Schweiz stabil gebliebe
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Overall, a quarter of Switzerland's land is considered unproductive, i.e. it is not used for agriculture, forestry or settlement.
Almost half of the unproductive land (45%) is rock and scree. The proportion of unproductive vegetation is around 28%, that of water bodies around 17%.
Just under 10% of the unproductive areas are still covered by glaciers and firn snow.
Glaciers in particular have lost terrain. They have lost a third of their area in 33 years. In the period from 1975 to 1985, glaciers covered around 153,000 hectares. Where the ice melted, mostly vegetation-free areas of scree and rock were left behind.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
MENAFN21012025000210011054ID1109110743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.