Invest In The Best Canadian Stocks With This Diversified ETF
Date
1/21/2025 12:05:06 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
If you're looking for a good, diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) to put your money into, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 index (TSX:XIU) is one of the better options out there to consider. The fund gives you access to top Canadian Stocks such as Royal bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY), Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), and Suncor energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).
Through just a single investment, you can have exposure to a wide range of stocks and sectors, making the ETF an attractive option to consider. It has a modest management expense ratio of 0.18%, and it's important to keep that low as that will ensure that fees won't chip away at your returns from the investment over the years.
The ETF is a fairly safe one as financial stocks account make up the largest portion of its holdings at 37%, followed by energy at 17%, and industrials at 11%.
Over the past 12 months, the ETF has risen by more than 18% and over five years its gains are up around 45%. And this doesn't even include the impact of its dividend as the fund's 2.9% yield is one of the more attractive reasons to hold this ETF in your portfolio. With many financial stocks and high-yielding dividend stocks, it has the potential to be a great source of recurring income for your portfolio for years to come.
If you're not sure about which stocks to invest in right now, this ETF can be a great option to put into your portfolio today for both its dividend and overall diversification.
MENAFN21012025000212011056ID1109110723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.