Biden hosts Trump at White House before Inauguration
1/21/2025 12:50:02 AM
(MENAFN) Outgoing Leader Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted President-elect Donald trump and future first lady Melania Trump at the White House on Monday, following a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The Bidens and Trumps gathered for tea at the presidential residence before proceeding to Capitol Hill for the inauguration ceremony.
At the Capitol Rotunda, the vice president will take the oath of office shortly before Trump is sworn in as president.
After being inaugurated, Trump is scheduled to meet with staff and members of congress in the President’s Room near the Senate chamber. He is also expected to announce nominations and sign his first executive orders as president.
Later, Trump will attend an inaugural luncheon with congressional leaders and invited guests.
Supporters of Trump are set to assemble at the Capital One Arena to watch the inauguration live. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Trump is expected to address the crowd at the venue.
The day’s events will culminate with a series of inaugural balls in the evening, marking the celebrations of the new administration.
