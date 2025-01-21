Minister Of Interior Discusses Cooperation With Palestinian And Iraqi Interior Ministers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met separately yesterday with of Interior of the State of Palestine H E Major General Ziad Hab Al Reeh (pictured) and Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq

H E Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Kamel Al Shammari on the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the graduation ceremony of the seventh batch of candidate students at the College. During the meetings, discussions covered topics of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance cooperation.