عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Interior Discusses Cooperation With Palestinian And Iraqi Interior Ministers

Minister Of Interior Discusses Cooperation With Palestinian And Iraqi Interior Ministers


1/21/2025 1:03:04 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met separately yesterday with Minister of Interior of the State of Palestine H E Major General Ziad Hab Al Reeh (pictured) and Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq
H E Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Kamel Al Shammari on the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the graduation ceremony of the seventh batch of candidate students at the Police College. During the meetings, discussions covered topics of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance cooperation.

MENAFN21012025000063011010ID1109111021


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search