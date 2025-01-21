'Distinguished Display By Academy Students Reflect Rigorous Training'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Several security officials, guests of Qatar's of Interior from friendly and allied countries who attended the graduation ceremony of the seventh batch of students at the College, praised the distinguished display that reflected the rigorous training achieved by Qatar's Police Academy. They also extended their gratitude to the Ministry of Interior for inviting them to the event.

Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq H E First Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Kamel Abdullah Al-Shammari, expressed his happiness in attending the ceremony, particularly as it marked the graduation of four Iraqi students.



He commended the outstanding organization, precise coordination, and excellent displays, describing them as befitting of Qatar's Ministry of Interior. He extended congratulations to the families of the graduates.

Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council H E Dr. Muhammad bin Ali Koman, highlighted Qatar's commitment to security and the training of competent personnel in scientific, academic, and practical fields. He emphasized the high-level training received by students, encompassing military, social, psychological, and legal preparation, enabling graduates to interact effectively and professionally.

Assistant Minister of Interior of Egypt and Head of the Police Academy Major General Hani Abu Al Makarem, praised the high level of organization and discipline of the event. He admired the recent collaboration program between Qatar's Police Academy and Egypt's Police Academy, which enriched knowledge and skills through shared experiences. He described the military displays as a testament to professionalism.

Inspector General of the Rwandan Police Felix Namohuraniye, expressed pride in witnessing three consecutive graduations, noting remarkable progress in training each year. He applauded the well-organized and precise displays.

General Commander of the Somali Federal Police Brigadier Asad Osman Abdullah, appreciated the distinguished organization and professionalism of the military displays, affirming the high quality of training at Qatar's Police Academy. He expressed hope for increased Somali student participation in the future.

Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences Major General Thani Butti Thani Al-Shamsi, commended the event, describing it as a source of pride and a testament to the collaborative relationship between Qatar's and Abu Dhabi's academies, with more joint programs anticipated.

Commander of the Royal Police Academy of Bahrain Major General Fawaz Hassan Al-Hasan, praised the training quality, organization, and innovative“Future Police” program presented at the ceremony, extending congratulations to Qatar's leadership, graduates, and their families.

Major General Stephen Warquzi, representative of the Ministry of Interior of South Sudan, admired the precise organization and professionalism of the event, describing the displays as exemplary military lessons that highlight the academy's serious approach to building qualified police forces.