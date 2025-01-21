Home Care: Good For Patients And Good For The Wallet

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Doctors and nurses from two Zurich hospitals are visiting patients at home - a new way of working that could serve as a model for other parts of Switzerland.



This content was published on January 20, 2025

If patients prefer, medical teams from Zollikerberg Hospital can treat them at home for conditions such as pneumonia, complicated urinary tract infections or heart failure. As in a traditional hospital setting, staff conduct daily rounds, and vital signs like blood pressure and pulse are monitored digitally.

This approach has been part of the hospital's“Visit” pilot project for three years. According to Christian Ernst, the project manager at Zollikerberg Hospital, around 200 patients are treated this way annually.“The biggest advantage is that hospital-related problems, such as infection risks or confusion in older patients, are avoided,” he explains.

This model also saves money. Ernst estimates a 10% reduction per treatment since expenses like 24-hour care and hospital catering are eliminated.

Expansion to other hospitals

Hospital at Home, an organisation working with hospitals like Klinik Hirslanden to deliver home-based care, echoes these findings.

Its representative, Abraham Licht, says there has been strong demand:“We've held numerous discussions and have concrete plans with other hospitals in canton Zurich.”

Interest in the model extends beyond Zurich to other parts of Switzerland.