Home Care: Good For Patients And Good For The Wallet
Date
1/21/2025 12:05:45 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Doctors and nurses from two Zurich hospitals are visiting patients at home - a new way of working that could serve as a treatment model for other parts of Switzerland.
This content was published on
January 20, 2025 - 11:00
3 minutes
SRF
Deutsch
de
Hausbesuche: Gut für die Patient:innen und gut für das Portemonnaie
Original
Read more: Hausbesuche: Gut für die Patient:innen und gut für das Portemonnai
Français
fr
Visites à domicile: bon pour la patientèle et le porte-monnaie
Read more: Visites à domicile: bon pour la patientèle et le porte-monnai
Italiano
it
Vantaggioso per i pazienti e per il portafoglio
Read more: Vantaggioso per i pazienti e per il portafogli
If patients prefer, medical teams from Zollikerberg Hospital can treat them at home for conditions such as pneumonia, complicated urinary tract infections or heart failure. As in a traditional hospital setting, staff conduct daily rounds, and vital signs like blood pressure and pulse are monitored digitally.
This approach has been part of the hospital's“Visit” pilot project for three years. According to Christian Ernst, the project manager at Zollikerberg Hospital, around 200 patients are treated this way annually.“The biggest advantage is that hospital-related problems, such as infection risks or confusion in older patients, are avoided,” he explains.
This model also saves money. Ernst estimates a 10% reduction per treatment since expenses like 24-hour care and hospital catering are eliminated.
Expansion to other hospitals
Hospital at Home, an organisation working with hospitals like Klinik Hirslanden to deliver home-based care, echoes these findings.
Its representative, Abraham Licht, says there has been strong demand:“We've held numerous discussions and have concrete plans with other hospitals in canton Zurich.”
Interest in the model extends beyond Zurich to other parts of Switzerland.
MENAFN21012025000210011054ID1109110744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.