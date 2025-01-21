Ministry Of Justice Accredits New Batch Of Qatari Experts Across Professions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Justice (MoJ) has accredited a new batch of Qatari experts across various specialisations.

The new 17 experts took the oath yesterday to be registered on the list of the MoJ's experts department, in accordance with the regulations stipulated in Law No. (16) of 2017 regulating the expertise work.

They will be accredited before Qatari judicial authorities across professions like accounting, real estate, finance, architectural engineering, mechanical engineering, surveying engineering, engineering project management and risk management.

There are also precise and rare specialisations including vertical flight safety, cybercrime, cybersecurity and information security, gold, jewellery and diamond valuation.

One legal person was registered in the profession of accounting expertise.

MoJ's Experts Department Director Abdullah Bushahab Al Marri hailed the new experts as assistants to judges and one of the pillars of achieving prompt justice, based on their legal responsibility to present evidence regarding the technical aspects related to various cases.

Al Marri added the MoJ, based on the directives of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, is keen to keep pace with Qatar's comprehensive renaissance and create appropriate conditions to provide an integrated Qatari expertise system, according to the needs of the judicial authorities and other agencies.