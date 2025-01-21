Police Academy Graduates Competent Officers, Say Moi Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Officials from the of Interior stated that the celebration of the graduation of the seventh batch is a culmination of the significant efforts made by the Academy and an important achievement in the field of policing, which has earned the academy a prominent place among global colleges and academies.

It has become a distinguished security institution that all those associated with it take pride in. They praised the role of the Police Academy, its excellence, and its ability to competent police officers according to the highest scientific and professional standards, along with the dedication and commitment of the graduates to serious learning throughout their studies.

Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, expressed his pride and honor in the graduation of the seventh batch of cadets from the Police Academy. He said,“As we celebrate the graduation of the seventh batch of Police Academy cadets, we recall that one of the most important achievements of the Ministry of Interior in recent years has been the establishment of the Police Academy and its transformation into an academy of distinction.”



Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior H E Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, said that the graduation of the seventh batch from the Police Academy aligns with the Ministry's mission to achieve regional and international leadership.“Its strategy aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of human and material resources, maintain security stability, and protect and save lives and property by utilizing capabilities and providing distinguished security services according to the highest standards.”

Legal Advisor to the Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police Academy

H E Staff Major General Dr. Abdullah Yusuf Al Mal, stated that the academy, on this day, is providing the Ministry of Interior with young hands equipped with modern knowledge in the fields of law and police sciences, and practical skills in the latest policing and security systems.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Technical and Special Affairs H E Staff Major General Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said that the preparation of qualified, highly competent security leaders is part of the Ministry's strategic plans.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs H E Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al Thani, said:“As we witness the graduation of the seventh batch of Police Academy cadets, we feel proud of the progress the academy has made in developing its curricula and its success in graduating police officers who are highly qualified both academically and practically.”

Director of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti, expressed his pride and honor in the graduation of the seventh batch of Police Academy students. He praised the graduates' hard work during their four years of study and training, which involved significant efforts to acquire the skills and knowledge needed to face contemporary security challenges.

President of the Police Academy Brigadier Abdul Rahman Majid Al Sulaiti, pointed out that the Ministry of Interior, in line with its security strategy, places high priority on building an advanced and integrated security system based on human competence and institutional development.

Vice President of the Police Academy and Director of the Police College Lieutenant Colonel Fahd Saeed Al-Subaie, said:“The graduation of the seventh batch is a significant milestone that reflects the continued journey of excellence and professionalism established by the Police Academy over the past years.”