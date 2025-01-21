Focus Must Be On Delivery Now After Historic Gaza Truce Deal: British Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The UK Ambassador to Qatar, H E Neerav Patel, has stressed the need for full implementation of the recently agreed-upon Gaza ceasefire deal, lauding Qatar and other mediators' efforts for this humanitarian breakthrough.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Ambassador Patel also reflected on one-year mark in his tenure in Qatar and close Qatar-UK collaboration across sectors.

He also highlighted the diplomatic efforts concerning the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the humanitarian assistance provided by the UK and Qatar. His comments reflect a blend of international diplomacy, humanitarian concern, and growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Patel acknowledged the significant role played by mediators, particularly Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, in achieving the“fragile deal,” in Gaza.

“I think the first thing to say is this has been a monumental diplomatic effort by the mediators, including Qatar, in particular Qatar, the United States and Egypt. And we wouldn't have got here if it wasn't for the dedication and perseverance of their efforts. So, it's really important that we thank them for everything they've done,” Ambassador Patel said.

The UK, which has supported these diplomatic efforts, has also contributed to humanitarian assistance in Gaza. The Ambassador emphasised the delicate nature of the ceasefire, stating,“It's a really fragile and delicate deal that's been put together. And it's really important that all of us can maintain our focus and the party's focus on delivery.”

Highlighting the broader objectives, he stressed that the agreement is critical not only for ending the suffering of people but also for fostering regional stability.

The UK has been working closely with Qatar in providing humanitarian aid, and Ambassador Patel said,“We have been with Qatar providing tonnes of tents and shelters to the Gazan people. We're supporting field hospitals there; we're providing aid through various routes, just as many other countries in the region are.”

Despite these efforts, he acknowledged the limitations of current aid, emphasising the need for a significant increase in relief efforts.“The real challenge, of course, is that this is a drop in the ocean. There needs to be much more,” he said.

The Ambassador Patel called for greater international cooperation to ensure aid reaches those most in need, saying,“We really need to make the most of the ceasefire to dramatically increase aid in and to make sure it's distributed to where it's most needed, i.e. to the civilians and the people who are suffering so much inside the Strip.”

He also highlighted a new partnership between the UK and Qatar aimed at providing support to Gazans who have been evacuated from Gaza and are currently residing in Qatar.“We have launched a new partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent Society, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was announced last week. This is the UK and Qatar working together to provide support to Palestinians evacuated from Gaza and who are here in Qatar,” said Ambassador Patel.

This collaborative effort primarily focuses on addressing the pressing need for mental health and psychosocial support for those affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.“Many of those have received medical and other assistance, but what we would like to do is make sure that they are receiving the right kind of mental health and psychosocial support. We have decided to work with the Qatar Red Crescent Society to deliver that,” Ambassador Patel said, emphasising the importance of comprehensive support for those in need.

Turning to the broader scope of bilateral relations between Qatar and the UK, Ambassador Patel underscored the historic significance of the recent state visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the UK.“The visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the UK was a historic moment in our relationship. State visits only happen once every 20 years, and we're delighted that it had the impact that it did,” he said.

The visit paved the way for a future framework, aiming to enhance collaboration across key sectors, including defence and security, economics and prosperity, global issues, and people-to-people links.“Collectively, that agreement, I think, is the most ambitious and comprehensive agreement that has ever been signed between our countries,” said the Ambassador, signalling a new phase of cooperation.

In the economic realm, the UK and Qatar continue to share strong ties, with Qatar holding investments worth over £100bn in the UK, spanning beyond London and across the country.“Our trading relationship is more than £6bn per year. Now, we're looking to grow that into new sectors, including science and technology, culture and creative, and beyond,” Ambassador Patel added.

On the people-to-people side, the Ambassador emphasised the robust cultural and educational exchanges, noting that more Qataris visit the UK and study there than from any other country.

The Ambassador also discussed a growing area of cooperation between the two countries: life sciences. Specifically, he highlighted UK-funded collaborations in genomics, where British and Qatari experts have worked together on groundbreaking research in cancer, cardiac diseases, and precision healthcare.“This is a mutual relationship that serves the health care of both of our citizens,” Ambassador Patel affirmed, emphasising the tangible benefits for both nations.

Moreover, the UK and Qatar have already made significant strides in joint international humanitarian efforts, and co-funding initiatives that have had a global impact.“Through our joint partnership, we have already enabled funding the provision of 17 tonnes of family-sized tents to Gaza; have supported nearly 625,000 children to access primary school education in north-west Syria; and have supported approximately 423 vulnerable communities to recover from conflict, environmental and economic crises in Somalia,” he said. These initiatives demonstrate the strength of the UK-Qatar partnership in tackling complex global challenges.

Reflecting on his time in Qatar, Ambassador Patel expressed his admiration for the country.“I've been in Qatar for a year now, and I've really loved every moment here. My family and I love exploring Doha and the country, and we find something new every week that we fall in love with. The museums, the architecture, the events that are going on are fantastic,” he said.

Ambassador Patel also praised Qatar's unique blend of modernity and tradition.“The way that it has built some world-class public services, infrastructure, safety and security, but has found a way to do it in a way that is honest and connected with Qatar's heritage and history,” he said, highlighting the country's exceptional development.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Patel shared his vision for the future of UK-Qatar relations, focusing on security, prosperity, and expanding bilateral cooperation.“I want to keep growing and expanding the relationship in a way that supports the security and the prosperity of both countries,” he said.

Ambassador Patel emphasised that the UK's embassy in Qatar will continue to build on the momentum of the state visit, with new initiatives and deeper partnerships on the horizon in the coming year.