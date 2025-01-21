Arab IPU Secretary-General Visits Shura Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with Secretary-General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), H E Dr. Ahmed Alawi Baabood, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing relations between the Shura Council and AIPU, as well as way to develop them to enhance joint parliamentarian work. They also discussed several topics of mutual interest and others related to Arab parliamentary issues.

Secretary-General of AIPU had attended a part of the Shura Council's session held yesterday.

During his visit to the council, he was also briefed on its working mechanisms and the latest technologies used in managing its work.