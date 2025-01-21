Qatar-Senegal Committee On Labour Convenes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Qatar-Senegal Joint Committee on Labour convened yesterday in Doha, chaired by of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, and Minister of Labour, Employment, and Relations with Institutions of the Republic of Senegal H E Abass Fall. The committee addressed the latest developments in bilateral relations between the two countries within the labour sector, focusing on enhancing collaboration in regulating the recruitment of Senegalese workers. Discussions also centred on increasing reliance on qualified and skilled workers to meet the needs of Qatar's labour market, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Additionally, the Minister of Labour held a meeting with H E Abbas Fall earlier yesterday on the sidelines of the committee's meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the labour sector and explore methods to support and further develop these ties.