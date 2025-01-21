Qatar-Senegal Committee On Labour Convenes
Date
1/21/2025 1:03:04 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
The Qatar-Senegal Joint Committee on Labour convened yesterday in Doha, chaired by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, and Minister of Labour, Employment, and Relations with Institutions of the Republic of Senegal H E Abass Fall. The committee addressed the latest developments in bilateral relations between the two countries within the labour sector, focusing on enhancing collaboration in regulating the recruitment of Senegalese workers. Discussions also centred on increasing reliance on qualified and skilled workers to meet the needs of Qatar's labour market, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Additionally, the Minister of Labour held a meeting with H E Abbas Fall earlier yesterday on the sidelines of the committee's meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the labour sector and explore methods to support and further develop these ties.
MENAFN21012025000063011010ID1109111024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.