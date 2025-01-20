Zarqa Free Zone Vehicle Clearance, Re-Exports Increase In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Vehicle clearance at Zarqa Free Zone saw an increase of 7 per cent increase by the end of 2024, with the total number of cleared reaching 78,000, compared to 74,000 in 2023, a sector representative said on Monday.

Jihad Abu Nasser, representative of the automobile sector at the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC), highlighted a 33 per cent increase in the clearance of electric vehicles during 2024, noting that a total of 51,000 EVs were cleared last year, compared to 38,000 in 2023.

He attributed this growth to a policy that requires new EVs manufactured in the clearance year, the year before, or the year after, to come with a mandatory warranty, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Abu Nasser said that clearance of gasoline-powered vehicles fell by 32 per cent, with only 7,700 vehicles cleared in 2024 compared to 11,000 in 2023.

The number of diesel vehicles cleared also decreased by 5 per cent to 7,700 vehicles, compared to 8,000 the previous year.

Hybrid vehicles declined by 24 per cent, with only 12,000 hybrid vehicles were cleared, compared to 16,000 in 2023, he added.

Re-exports from the Zarqa Free Zone increased by 11 per cent during 2024, he said, revealing that a total of 133,000 vehicles were re-exported in 2024, compared to 121,000 in 2023.

Abu Nasser noted that these changes in vehicle clearance and re-export activity reflect the direct impact of government policies and tax regulations on market trends.