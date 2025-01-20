Muhdo Group Adds Chief Strategy Advisor/ Co-Founder Of Ever Medical Technologies To Advisory Board To Expand Its Footprint Into Asia

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 20th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , John Jiang, a serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur and co-founder of four start-ups/unicorns. He is a trained AI scientist (Bell Labs) with multi-disciplinary CTO/ CDO experience. He is the co-founder of Ever Medical Technologies, a blockchain based AI medical company that has access to millions of patient records across Asia.

John is also the Thai President of the Alliance Forum Foundation, a non-profit organization based in San Francisco, California that deploys advanced technologies and innovative solutions to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life in developing countries through initiatives that combat malnutrition, bolster education and healthcare.

John Jiang said:“It is a privilege to join Muhdo Group's advisory board and support their efforts to innovate healthcare. I see real synergy with genetics, data insights and our current offering, leveraging blockchain technologies and partnerships to impacting longevity and healthy ageing in the region”

Sam Thompson, MD of Muhdo hub said: “We are very excited to be partnering with John Jiang. He has a wealth of experience in health, wellbeing and blockchain to help cutting-edge companies succeed. We believe this partnership has the potential to help everyone at every stage of life to reach their full health potential, and expand our footprint in the region.”

About Muhdo Group

Muhdo Group is a pioneer in personalized health, using cutting-edge epigenetics, AI, and blockchain to empower individuals to optimize their fitness, nutrition, and mental wellbeing. Collaborating with leading academic and healthcare institutions, Muhdo delivers innovative, data-driven solutions that transform how people understand and improve their health.

