SBC Medical Launches Translation App Specialized Medical Aesthetics And Strengthens Inbound-Focused Clinics Initiative...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Shonan Beauty Clinic, supported by SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical,” or the“Company”) in management services, today announced the launch of its proprietary translation app tailored for medical aesthetics staff and the full-scale implementation of its "Inbound-Focused Clinics" initiative. This groundbreaking move is designed to address the growing demand for medical and ensure that international patients can seamlessly experience Japan's advanced medical aesthetic treatments.

Capitalizing on Medical Tourism's Expanding Opportunities

The global medical aesthetics market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.17% from 2024, reaching $212.5 billion by 2032. Within Asia, rising awareness of aesthetic care and the increasing appeal of medical tourism are positioning countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand as top destinations for international patients. In Japan, the influx of foreign patients seeking high-quality medical aesthetics continues to rise. SBC alone welcomes over 10,000 inbound patients annually, with inquiries surpassing 20,000 each year. China remains a key market driver, though demand from English-speaking regions is also on the rise. Recognizing this trend, SBC is scaling up its operational capacity and implementing innovative solutions to support sustainable growth in this dynamic sector.

Revolutionizing Communication with a Specialized Translation App

To address language barriers, SBC has developed a state-of-the-art translation app tailored specifically for medical aesthetics. This app ensures the accurate translation of specialized terminology, facilitating seamless communication between clinic staff and international patients. Currently supporting English and Chinese, the app plays a pivotal role in enabling smooth consultations and pre-treatment explanations. By creating a welcoming environment where language is no obstacle, SBC empowers patients to feel secure and confident in their treatment choices. Future plans include expanding the app's language capabilities and rolling it out across all clinics nationwide, ensuring comprehensive accessibility for a global clientele.

"Inbound-Focused Clinics" to Drive Regional Development

SBC has designated three flagship locations – Shinjuku Main Clinic, Shinbashi-Ginza Clinic, and Osaka Umeda Clinic – as "Inbound-Focused Clinics." These facilities are staffed with dedicated English- and Chinese-speaking concierges, ensuring seamless, trustworthy communication. To further enhance accessibility, SBC plans to extend this initiative to key cities including Yokohama, Nagoya, Sendai, and Sapporo. With these measures in place, the company aims to double its annual inbound patient volume to 20,000 by this year.

A Vision for the Future: Medical Tourism as a "Beauty Infrastructure"

SBC's mission transcends the delivery of aesthetic treatments. It strives to offer patients an unparalleled experience of "beauty" and "confidence" – values deeply rooted in Japan's culture and technological excellence. By combining state-of-the-art medical aesthetics with the renowned warmth of Japanese hospitality, SBC is setting a new standard for tourism where healthcare, beauty, and culture intersect. This initiative not only boosts inbound tourism but also plays a vital role in regional revitalization and the broader growth of Japan's medical tourism sector. Through its commitment to "delivering beauty beyond medicine," SBC continues to redefine the global landscape of medical aesthetics and inspire patients worldwide.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,”“targets” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC's website at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink