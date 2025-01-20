India, South Africa Could Help Establish Just Peace In Ukraine President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India and South Africa can play a key role in achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and in facilitating the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children.

This was stated by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, during an meeting with South African and Indian representatives, as reported by Ukrinform citing the Office of the President .

Yermak highlighted the active participation of India and South Africa in discussions concerning the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. He also acknowledged the importance of visits to Ukraine by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both leaders, Yermak noted, had the opportunity to witness firsthand the consequences of the war.

“Your countries' involvement in the global peace process and all efforts that help end Russia's war against Ukraine and restore a just peace for our nation are incredibly important,” Yermak emphasized.

He further underscored that Russia speaks only the language of ultimatums, and the Russian dictator is intent on continuing his aggression. Therefore, Ukraine needs as much support from its partners as possible to compel Russia to agree to a just peace.

“We all want to live in a safe world, where it would be impossible to deport thousands of Ukrainian children, create filtration camps in the 21st century, or attack a children's hospital in the center of Kyiv,” Yermak added.

He stressed that such atrocities are ongoing in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin remains intent on waging war and destroying Ukraine, with no indication of wanting to end the conflict.

South Africa, Yermak mentioned, has already expressed its willingness to mediate the return of Ukrainian children, and India could join such a coalition of states.

He called on both countries to participate in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

“Such a step would demonstrate their leadership in addressing global humanitarian crises,” Yermak concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, South Africa has announced its role as a mediator in the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children.