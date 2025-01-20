Minister Of State Of Foreign Affairs Meets Spain's Secretary Of State For Foreign And Global Affairs
Date
1/20/2025 7:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Madrid: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with the Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain HE Diego Martinez Belio, during His Excellency's current visit to Spain.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.
Read Also
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets Spain's Foreign Minister
MENAFN20012025000063011010ID1109110397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.