Minister Of State Of Foreign Affairs Meets Spain's Secretary Of State For Foreign And Global Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with the Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain HE Diego Martinez Belio, during His Excellency's current visit to Spain.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets Spain's Foreign Minister

Read Also