Johnny Depp To Begin Filming First Movie Since Amber Heard Trial

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Johnny Depp has arrived in Paris where filming for French director Maiwenn's new historical drama is expected to begin shortly.

It was revealed that Depp had been cast as French king Louis XV in Maiwenn's earlier this year and marks the first film project Depp has worked on since his high-profile defamation win against Amber Heard earlier this month.

The touched down in the French capital on Monday (27 June) and was escorted into his hotel by security.

According to Metro, Maiwenn's film – currently listed as being titled Jeanne du Barry on IMDb – will shoot at the Palace of Versailles and around Paris over the next three months.

Louis XV reigned over France for 59 years, but was accused of corruption and debauchery towards the end of his rule and died unpopular. Maiwenn will star as Louis XV's last mistress, Jeanne du Barry.

LADbible has approached Depp's representatives for comment.

Depp's touch-down in Paris comes weeks after a Virginia jury ruled that Heard, the star's ex-wife, must pay him $15 million in damages over domestic abuse claims she made in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, which they agreed defamed Depp.

The charges were later capped at $10.35 million and in a separate verdict Heard was awarded $2 million in damages via a counterclaim.

However, on 24 June lawyers for both Depp and Heard were unable to reach a last-minute settlement, with the latter's legal team indicating she's likely to appeal the verdict, which would land them both back in court.

