Shura Council Hails Leadership's Gaza Ceasefire Deal Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held on Monday its regular weekly session, chaired by HE the Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

The session, at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's premises, started with the Council hailing the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as the culmination of the State of Qatar's efforts in partnership with brotherly and friendly countries.

The legislature appreciated the efforts of the wise leadership, represented by HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to reach the deal, which facilitates de-escalation and paves the ground for fair and sustainable solutions to the conflict. It also affirmed the deal has manifested the State of Qatar's position as a globally reliable mediator.

Commending the State of Qatar's steadfast humanitarian positions and continued keenness to support Palestinians, primarily in the Gaza Strip, the Council said Doha would remain committed to backing the rights of the Palestinian people and championing their just cause.

The State of Qatar, under HH the Amir's leadership, has spared no effort in carrying out its noble humanitarian role to stop the bloodshed of Palestinian brothers, HE Al Ghanim said, hailing Qatar as a relentless voice for peace and major supporter of all initiatives aimed at protecting civilians and alleviating their suffering.

The ongoing Qatari aid to provide the basic and necessary needs of the Palestinians reflects its commitment to stand by brothers amid the most difficult circumstances, based on its moral and humanitarian duty, His Excellency added.

After that, HE Shura Council Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, the Council approved a draft law on extending the concession granted to Mwani Qatar, and referred it to the esteemed government, after Their Excellencies the members had debated the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee's report.

Meanwhile, the Council detailed the Education, Culture, Sports and Information Committee's report on the esteemed governments statement on a Council motion to regulate private schools, and took the appropriate decision regarding it.

The Council also discussed the esteemed governments response to a Council motion to develop the tourism economy, and referred it to the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee for further scrutiny.

The session concluded with the legislative body discussing two reports on the engagement of its delegations in several events held in October 2024.

The first addressed the participation in the second meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the second meeting of the preparatory committee for the 15th Conference of Women Parliamentarians, both held in Geneva. The second tackled the participation in the conference to launch the Arab Women's Parliamentary Document in Jordan's capital, Amman.