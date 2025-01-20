Israeli Army Frees 90 Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Hamas released three Israeli hostages, and in return, Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners.

International reported that following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli on Sunday January 19 released 90 Palestinian prisoners. Of these, 12 were sent to East Jerusalem, and 78 were transferred to the West Bank.

According to the Prisoner Exchange Commission under the Palestinian Authority, the list of released individuals includes Palestinian women and youths.

As per the agreement, Hamas is set to release 33 more Israeli hostages over the next six weeks, while Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, the United Nations has sent over 630 humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza, with U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump playing key roles in facilitating the ceasefire and the aid distribution.

The exchange of hostages and prisoners has drawn mixed reactions. In the West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians celebrated the release of prisoners with rallies and slogans. However, some Israeli officials expressed concerns about the potential recurrence of such actions in the future.

The prisoner exchange highlights the delicate balance required to maintain the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While it brings relief to many families, it also raises questions about the long-term stability of the region and the potential for repeated conflicts.

To ensure lasting peace, both sides must engage in meaningful dialogue and address the root causes of the conflict. International efforts, including continued humanitarian aid and diplomatic interventions, will be essential in supporting stability and fostering mutual trust.

